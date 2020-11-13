1/1
Lois Ise
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ISE, LOIS
Lois Eve (Dawley) Ise, 94, of East Greenwich, formerly of Warwick, was peacefully called home by the Lord. Born in Boston, March 16, 1926, she was the daughter of Arthur and Lee (Briggs) Dawley and cherished sister of Leslie Dawley and Marjorie Dawley.
Lois was the devoted wife to the love of her life, Armand J. Ise. They were married for 68 years at the time of his passing in 2011.
Lois was a graduate of Lockwood High School where she was a Baton Twirling Majorette.
After starting a family, she went to Real Estate School and then opened her own business. A pioneer for women in that field, she had one of the two real estate agencies in Warwick that were owned and operated by a woman for many years.
Always loving to help others, she later went unto business counseling, helping many people find work. Upon retiring, Lois and Armand turned their real estate office into an antique shop for fun!
Lois was the beloved mother of Linda Ise of Wakefield, RI, Diane Ise-Marcello (Michael) of Sarasota, FL, and the late Kent A. Ise.
She was the adored grandmother of Melissa Marcello (Eric Sturm), Gregory Funaro (Mina Chung), Michael Funaro (Trina), Brandon Marcello (Jenn), and Ryan Ise and her beloved Lauren Ise who preceded her in death in 2019.
She was the loving great grandmother to Cassie Funaro, Torin Sturm, Milana and Gianna Marcello.
Lois will always be remembered for her kindness and generosity for others. She was a true Christian who loved Jesus Christ. Lois could be found reading her Bible every day until her eyes failed her several years ago.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory may be made to St. Elizabeth Home, 1 St. Elizabeth Way, East Greenwich, RI 02818.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 10AM, at Our Lady of Mercy, East Greenwich
Arrangements are by the URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, WARWICK, RI.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mercy
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
(401) 737-3510
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 12, 2020
My husband and I fondly remember both Lois and Scottie. They were friends and business buddies with us for years. We shared many happy times together during our antique years. Scottie was a fixture in our store and always a welcome sight. Lois was warm, charming and beautifully spoken. She and her husband, Armand (Scottie) truly shared a lifelong love for each other and their family. So very happy she and her love are now reunited with their beloved son and granddaughter. Rest in peace friends, two of the kindest people we knew. God speed to you both....Judy and Tony Vieira
Judy Vieira
Friend
November 12, 2020
I so fondly remember both Lois and Armand. I was an RN at St. E's.
I could sit and talk with her forever. My son Matt who is 17 and grew up at St.E's and now works in dietary would often visit with Lois. I'm sorry for your loss. We will always remember her with great love. Phyllis Cayer
Phyllis Cayer
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved