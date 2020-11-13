ISE, LOIS

Lois Eve (Dawley) Ise, 94, of East Greenwich, formerly of Warwick, was peacefully called home by the Lord. Born in Boston, March 16, 1926, she was the daughter of Arthur and Lee (Briggs) Dawley and cherished sister of Leslie Dawley and Marjorie Dawley.

Lois was the devoted wife to the love of her life, Armand J. Ise. They were married for 68 years at the time of his passing in 2011.

Lois was a graduate of Lockwood High School where she was a Baton Twirling Majorette.

After starting a family, she went to Real Estate School and then opened her own business. A pioneer for women in that field, she had one of the two real estate agencies in Warwick that were owned and operated by a woman for many years.

Always loving to help others, she later went unto business counseling, helping many people find work. Upon retiring, Lois and Armand turned their real estate office into an antique shop for fun!

Lois was the beloved mother of Linda Ise of Wakefield, RI, Diane Ise-Marcello (Michael) of Sarasota, FL, and the late Kent A. Ise.

She was the adored grandmother of Melissa Marcello (Eric Sturm), Gregory Funaro (Mina Chung), Michael Funaro (Trina), Brandon Marcello (Jenn), and Ryan Ise and her beloved Lauren Ise who preceded her in death in 2019.

She was the loving great grandmother to Cassie Funaro, Torin Sturm, Milana and Gianna Marcello.

Lois will always be remembered for her kindness and generosity for others. She was a true Christian who loved Jesus Christ. Lois could be found reading her Bible every day until her eyes failed her several years ago.

In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory may be made to St. Elizabeth Home, 1 St. Elizabeth Way, East Greenwich, RI 02818.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 10AM, at Our Lady of Mercy, East Greenwich

Arrangements are by the URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, WARWICK, RI.



