J. J. Duffy Funeral Home
757 Mendon Road
Cumberland, RI 02864
(401) 334-2300
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J. J. Duffy Funeral Home
757 Mendon Road
Cumberland, RI 02864
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
J. J. Duffy Funeral Home
757 Mendon Road
Cumberland, RI 02864
View Map
Lois J. (Bertozzi) Laporte

Lois J. (Bertozzi) Laporte Obituary
LAPORTE, Lois J. (Bertozzi)
71, of Lincoln, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020, wife of the late Albert J. LaPorte. She leaves her son, Brett LaPorte and his wife Stephanie of Cranston; her siblings, David Bertozzi, Nancy Bertozzi, Janet Bertozzi, Donald Bertozzi and Lynn Bertozzi. Life Celebration services will be held with Visitation on Thursday January 16, 2019 from 5 to 8 PM and continue on Friday, January 17, 2019 with a Prayer Service at 11 AM in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Rt. 122, Cumberland. ONLINE MEMORIAL: jjduffyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 15, 2020
