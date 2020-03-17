|
RUZZANO, LOIS L. (FERRARA)
70, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 13, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late James and Anna (DiCenzo) Ferrara.
Lois was an Insurance Agent for AAA for many years before her retirement. She was an avid chef and loved cooking for family & friends.
She is survived by her loving children, Anne Shugrue and her husband Michael, Darrin Ruzzano and his wife Rebecca, Matthew Ruzzano and his wife Kirstin and Dennis Ruzzano and his wife Dena. She is also survived by a sister, Corrine Pannone of Glastonbury, CT. She cherished her grandchildren, Justin, Alyssa, Gianna, Ava, Zachary, Leah, Tyler, Kate, Jaxson and Sean. She was the sister of the late Barbara Funke.
All burial services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Overlook Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, 14 Rock Ave, Pascoag, RI 02859. marianiandson.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 17, 2020