CARD OF THANKS LOIS F. LANNI We would like to take this opportunity to thank our many friends and family for their acts of kindness, offers of support, expressions of sympathy, spiritual bouquets, cards, floral arrangements, baskets, food, personal visits and donations to St. Mary's Church. The kind words spoken to our family over this very difficult time are very much appreciated. To the Philip Hulitar Inpatient Center for the care given to Lois in her final days, to the staff at Miriam Hospital for the care given to her as she battled cancer, to Father Ledoux and Denise Petrucci for giving a wonderful mass at St. Mary's Church and to Lois' nephews who were pallbearers. A special thank you to the Cranston Police Department for providing an honor guard and a police escort, and to Nardolillo Funeral Home for their warmth and professionalism. A final thank you to her granddaughter Angelina, for having the strength and courage to deliver her eulogy on behalf of the rest of the family. Sincerely and Grateful, The family of the late Lois F. Lanni
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 17, 2019
