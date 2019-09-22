|
MANGANELLI-TAIT, LOIS (HEVEY)
92, formerly of Riverside, died peacefully on September 17, 2019. She was the wife of the late Anthony Manganelli and the late John A. Tait.
Her funeral will be held on Tuesday September 24, 2019 from the W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, 350 Willett Avenue, Riverside at 8:30 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Margaret Church, 1098 Pawtucket Avenue, Rumford at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Swan Point Cemetery, Providence. Calling hours are Monday 5-7 p.m. For full obituary and online condolences please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 22, 2019