Lois P. (Mulvaney) Lewis
LEWIS, LOIS P. (MULVANEY)
86, passed away on September 4, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Edward L. Lewis for 60 years. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Margretta (Cyr) Mulvaney and the youngest of 12. Lois was a graduate of St. Joseph's Nursing School. She worked as a Registered Nurse until she started her family. Lois was an amazing, wife, sister, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. Lois was a caretaker and always made sure you left her dinner table with a full belly. She loved to cook, knit, paint, play tennis and adored her grandchildren. She is survived by her children, Edward Lewis Jr., Nancy Lewis-Oliver and her husband, Gary Oliver and Patricia Lewis-Porrazzo, her husband, Joseph Porrazzo; three grandchildren, Joshua, Zachary and Amanda. We love you more! A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday September 11, 2020 at 9:00 am in Christ the King Church, 180 Old North Rd, Kingston, RI 02881. The burial will be private. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.

Published in The Providence Journal on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Mass of Christian Burial
09:00 AM
Christ the King Church
Funeral services provided by
Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
88 Columbia Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
(401) 783-7271
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
September 8, 2020
Patty & Nancy- so very sorry for your loss! Your mom was such a sweet woman! Sending hugs!
Paula & Keith Recine
Paula Recine
Family
September 8, 2020
Thank you Aunt Lois, for being the best Aunt anyone could ask for. All you did to nuture me will never be forgotten.

Love
Mary Gail Mulvaney Recine
Mary Gail Mulvaney Recine
Family
