Lois Rosati (DiIorio) Hubert


Lois Rosati (DiIorio) Hubert Obituary
HUBERT, LOIS (DiIORIO) ROSATI
88, passed away May 3. Ms. Hubert was born and raised in Providence, lived for many years in North Providence and later Warwick, and was a longtime resident of Cortland Place in Smithfield at the time of her passing.
Ms. Hubert was the eldest child of the late Charles and Pasqualina (Croce) DiIorio, and the beloved mother of Mark Rosati of Evanston, IL, Matthew Rosati of Smithfield, and John Rosati of Elbert, CO.
A private celebration of Ms. Hubert's life will be held in the near future. Donations in her memory to the www.alz.org/ri will be deeply appreciated. For full obituary and condolences visit WoodlawnGattone.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 7, 2019
