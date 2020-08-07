1/2
Lois S. (Scialo) Ellis
1943 - 2020
Ellis, Lois S. (Scialo)
76, a 49-year resident of Exeter, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, with her loving family at her side.
Born on October 2, 1943 in Providence, Lois was a daughter of Luigi and Assunta (Noviello) Scialo. She attended The Wheeler School from nursery school through 12th grade. She received her undergraduate degree from Salve Regina University with Honors and continued her education earning an M.A. in Political Science from Tufts University.
Lois proudly taught History and American Government at East Greenwich High School for 34 years. She was a beloved educator and colleague touching the lives of nearly 5,000 students through direct instruction as well as serving as class advisor for 6 different classes. Her students brought her joy while she brought them inspiration.
In addition to her teaching career, Lois was an award-winning entrepreneur as co-owner of Scialo Bros. Bakery. Though she played an integral role in the bakery throughout her life, she officially continued the family legacy established in 1916, after her father's passing in 1993, when she went into partnership with her sister, Carol. The bakery has been recognized numerous times on the Food Network and featured in Travel + Leisure. Lois was recognized in 2012, for her contributions to the preservation of Italian Culture by the National Organization of Italian American Women.
While her accomplishments were many, nothing gave her more joy than her family.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Calvin Ellis; their devoted son Geoff (Christina) Ellis; her cherished grandsons, Graham and Spencer Ellis; her loving sisters Carol (Dr. Joseph) Gaeta and Susan (Peter) Gaines; and many nieces and nephews.
A private Funeral Mass will be held on August 8, at 11am at St. Mary Star of the Sea Church in Narragansett. Funeral Arrangements are entrusted to THE CRANSTON-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 140 W Main Street, North Kingstown.
Family-only private interment will be held at Swan Point Cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers. Gifts may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Lois Ellis to support cancer research and patient care via mail at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or their e-giving site at www.jimmyfund.org/gift
Alternatively, donations may be made to Lois's most supported charity, The Rosary Shrine of St. Jude at:
www.rosaryshrineofstjude.org/donate
Obituary and guestbook available at:www.murphyfuneralhomes.org

Published in The Providence Journal from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Mary Star of the Sea Church
Funeral services provided by
Cranston-Murphy Funeral Home Wickford
140 West Main Street
North Kingstown, RI 02852
(401) 294-4013
August 6, 2020
August 6, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear about Lois's passing, she was a beautiful person inside and out. No matter how she was doing, Lois always came in the salon with that great smile of her's. She will be sadly missed. My prayers go out to her friends and family in this difficult time.
Terry Kelley
Acquaintance
