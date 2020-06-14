Shepperton, Lois
Lois Charlotte (Moreland) Shepperton, 91, of Glastonbury CT, passed away of natural causes Monday (June 1, 2020), in Avon Ct. Lois was born on June 4, 1928 in Passaic New Jersey, the daughter of the late Floyd and Gladys Hey Moreland. She grew up in Barrington Rhode Island and graduated from Leander R. Peck High School. After graduating from Bryant University, she worked as the personal secretary to the president of the University of Rhode Island. After moving to Glastonbury CT, she worked for many years at Arbor Acres. Lois was predeceased by her husband of 49 years, Lincoln Addison Shepperton and her son-in-law Robert A. Spiegel. She is survived by her daughter Sharon Spiegel of California, and her daughter Carol Brault, son-in-law Mark Brault, and grandsons Ryan and Tanner Brault of Connecticut, and her many close friends and relatives. Lois was a lover of animals and she was passionate about saving endangered species. She was a longtime active member of Saint James Church, Glastonbury CT where she was in the women's club and the alter guild. Lois enjoyed traveling, and she visited most of the national parks, traveled across Europe and visited many tropical Islands as well. A gifted pianist, Lois enjoyed all kinds of music and was a long-time patron of the Hartford Pops. She enjoyed taking long walks, attending weekly coffee shop meetings with friends and was active at the Glastonbury senior center. Lois will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Due to the current pandemic, services will be held at a later date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint James Church Glastonbury CT, World Wildlife federation or charity of your choice. For online condolences, please visit www.mulryanfh.com
Lois Charlotte (Moreland) Shepperton, 91, of Glastonbury CT, passed away of natural causes Monday (June 1, 2020), in Avon Ct. Lois was born on June 4, 1928 in Passaic New Jersey, the daughter of the late Floyd and Gladys Hey Moreland. She grew up in Barrington Rhode Island and graduated from Leander R. Peck High School. After graduating from Bryant University, she worked as the personal secretary to the president of the University of Rhode Island. After moving to Glastonbury CT, she worked for many years at Arbor Acres. Lois was predeceased by her husband of 49 years, Lincoln Addison Shepperton and her son-in-law Robert A. Spiegel. She is survived by her daughter Sharon Spiegel of California, and her daughter Carol Brault, son-in-law Mark Brault, and grandsons Ryan and Tanner Brault of Connecticut, and her many close friends and relatives. Lois was a lover of animals and she was passionate about saving endangered species. She was a longtime active member of Saint James Church, Glastonbury CT where she was in the women's club and the alter guild. Lois enjoyed traveling, and she visited most of the national parks, traveled across Europe and visited many tropical Islands as well. A gifted pianist, Lois enjoyed all kinds of music and was a long-time patron of the Hartford Pops. She enjoyed taking long walks, attending weekly coffee shop meetings with friends and was active at the Glastonbury senior center. Lois will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Due to the current pandemic, services will be held at a later date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint James Church Glastonbury CT, World Wildlife federation or charity of your choice. For online condolences, please visit www.mulryanfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 14, 2020.