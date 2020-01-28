Home

Manning-Heffern Funeral Home
68 Broadway
Pawtucket, RI 02860
(401) 723-1312
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Manning-Heffern Funeral Home
68 Broadway
Pawtucket, RI 02860
Funeral
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
9:00 AM
Manning-Heffern Funeral Home
68 Broadway
Pawtucket, RI 02860
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Teresa's Church
358 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI
Lola Wright


1942 - 2020
Lola Wright Obituary
Wright, Lola
Lola A. Wright, of Pawtucket passed into eternal life on January 26, 2020.
She was the wife of David G. Wright.
The funeral for Lola will be Thursday at 9:00 am from the Manning-Heffern Funeral Home, 68 Broadway, Pawtucket. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Teresa's Church, 358 Newport Avenue, Pawtucket at 10:00am.The calling hours will be on Wednesday from 4-7 pm in the funeral home.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 28, 2020
