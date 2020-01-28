|
Wright, Lola
Lola A. Wright, of Pawtucket passed into eternal life on January 26, 2020.
She was the wife of David G. Wright.
The funeral for Lola will be Thursday at 9:00 am from the Manning-Heffern Funeral Home, 68 Broadway, Pawtucket. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Teresa's Church, 358 Newport Avenue, Pawtucket at 10:00am.The calling hours will be on Wednesday from 4-7 pm in the funeral home.
For the full obituary and guest book signatures please visit www.manningheffern.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 28, 2020