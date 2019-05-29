|
PRINCIPE-DiRAIMO, LORA
83 of Johnston passed away peacefully May 26, 2019 at home. She was the beloved wife of the late Vincent Principe. Mother of Thomas DiRaimo, Patricia Almeida, Joanne DiRaimo Clark, John DiRaimo, Lee DiRaimo Kanzerski , Lora DiRaimo Rainone and the late Bruce DiRaimo. Her Funeral is Saturday at 8:45 a.m. from "WOODLAWN' Funeral Home 600 Pontiac Ave. Cranston, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Robert Bellarmine Church, Johnston. VISITATION FRIDAY 4-7 p.m. For full obituary please visit www.WoodlawnGattone.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 29, 2019