The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
600 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 421-0289
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
600 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
8:45 AM
Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
600 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Robert Bellarmine Church,
Johnston, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lora Principe-DiRaimo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lora Principe-DiRaimo

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lora Principe-DiRaimo Obituary
PRINCIPE-DiRAIMO, LORA
83 of Johnston passed away peacefully May 26, 2019 at home. She was the beloved wife of the late Vincent Principe. Mother of Thomas DiRaimo, Patricia Almeida, Joanne DiRaimo Clark, John DiRaimo, Lee DiRaimo Kanzerski , Lora DiRaimo Rainone and the late Bruce DiRaimo. Her Funeral is Saturday at 8:45 a.m. from "WOODLAWN' Funeral Home 600 Pontiac Ave. Cranston, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Robert Bellarmine Church, Johnston. VISITATION FRIDAY 4-7 p.m. For full obituary please visit www.WoodlawnGattone.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
Download Now