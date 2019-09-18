|
POOLE, Loraine B. (Picard)
94, Sept. 16, 2019. Wife of the late Thomas C. Poole, Sr. Mother of Thomas C. (Elaine) Poole, Jr., Steven A. (Joan) Poole, John C. (Margaret) Poole and the late Gary B. (Marsha) Poole. Sister of Bradford (Patricia) Picard and the late Leo Picard. Funeral Saturday at 10 a.m. from William W. Tripp Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Teresa Church, 358 Newport Ave. Interment, Seekonk Cemetery. Visitation Friday 4 to 7 p.m. Memorials to the Seekonk Animal Shelter. Full obituary: TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 18, 2019