William W. Tripp Funeral Home
1008 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
(401) 722-2140
Loraine Poole
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
William W. Tripp Funeral Home
1008 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
Funeral
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
William W. Tripp Funeral Home
1008 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Teresa Church
358 Newport Ave.
Loraine B. (Picard) Poole


1924 - 2019
Loraine B. (Picard) Poole Obituary
POOLE, Loraine B. (Picard)
94, Sept. 16, 2019. Wife of the late Thomas C. Poole, Sr. Mother of Thomas C. (Elaine) Poole, Jr., Steven A. (Joan) Poole, John C. (Margaret) Poole and the late Gary B. (Marsha) Poole. Sister of Bradford (Patricia) Picard and the late Leo Picard. Funeral Saturday at 10 a.m. from William W. Tripp Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Teresa Church, 358 Newport Ave. Interment, Seekonk Cemetery. Visitation Friday 4 to 7 p.m. Memorials to the Seekonk Animal Shelter. Full obituary: TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 18, 2019
