Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
(401) 737-3510
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
OLSON, LORAINE ELIZABETH (MARTYN)
89, of Warwick, a homemaker, passed on March 6, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Carl Theodore Olson, Jr.
Lorraine is survived by her three beloved children: Donna R. Marcello (Raymond) of West Warwick and Raymond R. Smith and Sharon J. Olson; both of Warwick; three cherished grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. She was the beloved sister of the late Evelyn Thornton and Ruth Graves.
Her Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 10 AM in THE URQUHART MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave., Warwick. Visiting hours on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 4 PM – 7 PM at funeral home. Burial in Highland Memorial Park. Complete obituary at: www.murphyfuneralhomes.org.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 10, 2019
