|
|
|
ACETO, LORENZO
89, of Cranston, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, May 30, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Benedetta (Varone) Aceto for 64 years. Born in Esperia, Frosinone, Italy he was a son of the late Luca and Ascenza (Palombo) Aceto. He served as a combat engineer in the Italian Army before coming to the US in May 1956 aboard the SS Andrea Doria.
Lorenzo was the former owner of both West View Masonry and L. Aceto & Sons Masonry. He was a former member of Bricklayers Local #1 (CT) and the Esperia Benevolent Society (Bronx, NY).
Besides his wife Benedetta, he is survived by his loving children, Mario Aceto and his wife Mary of Cranston, Pat Messore and her husband Eugenio of Cranston, Maria Anthony and her husband Joseph of Cranston, Nancy Souza and her husband Peter of Warwick, and Elena Meresi and her husband Michael of Cranston, and the late Ergolo Luca Aceto; cherished grandchildren, Mario Marco and Scott Aceto, Angela Dziok, Gina Palano, Maria Jones, Maria Aceto, Lorenzo Aceto, Elisabetta Aceto-Kun, Donato Aceto, Luca Aceto, Adriana and Kristina Anthony, Alexandria Souza, Michael Meresi, and thirteen great-grandchildren. He was the brother of Giovanni, Domenico and Luigi Aceto, and the late Maria Civita and Clino Aceto. The family would like to thank the staff at Dana Farber Cancer Institute and Hope Hospice and Palliative Care RI for their warmth and care they provided to our father.
Funeral from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston on Monday at 10:00 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am in St. Mary's Church, Cranston. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS will be held on Sunday from 4:00 – 8:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Saint Mary's Memorial Fund, 1525 Cranston St. Cranston, RI02920.Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal from June 1 to June 2, 2019
Read More