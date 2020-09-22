Truly heartfelt condolences to a wonderful family

Kevin would say you were “Salt of the Earth,” and I would have to agree. You were a kind man, a brave man, and a solid family man who embraced life and family. His family treated me as family, and I am forever grateful for knowing all of them.

I could write volumes of memories throughout the years. It would be almost impossible to choose just one moment in time, because there were countless. I will cherish the love you and Vera showed me. Your legacy lives on forever through your beautiful family.

May you Rest In Peace!

I’m thankful for our early morning chats the past few months. You and Vera are always in my heart!

Cheryl Izzo Cummings