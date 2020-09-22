1/1
Loreto J. "Pop" Raso
RASO, LORETO "POP" J.
96, of Providence, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Cra-Mar Meadows, Hope, RI. He was the beloved husband of the late Elvira (DiGennaro) Raso. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late John and Ersillia "Elsie" Raso. Mr. Raso worked in the shipping department for Feinberg Company for many years until his retirement. He was a US Army veteran serving during WWII.
Loreto is survived by his loving children, Dennis Raso and his wife Lori of Carrollton, TX, Sharon Notarianni of Ledyard, CT, and Robert Raso and his wife Michelle of Warwick. He was the cherished Pop of Gina Francis, Maureen Johnston, Samantha Raso, Matthew Raso, and Deborah Fladvid and her husband William Sr. He was also the cherished great-grandfather of William Fladvid Jr. Loreto was the brother of Anthony Raso of Kerrville, TX, the late Joseph Raso, Louis Raso, Mary Vallone, Rose Robitaile, Carmela Raso and Anna Smith.
His visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. in the Nardolillo Funeral Home & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave, Cranston. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Mr. Raso funeral and burial are respectfully private. Kindly omit flowers. Visit Nardolillofh.com for online condolences.

Published in The Providence Journal on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Memories & Condolences
September 21, 2020
Truly heartfelt condolences to a wonderful family
Kevin would say you were “Salt of the Earth,” and I would have to agree. You were a kind man, a brave man, and a solid family man who embraced life and family. His family treated me as family, and I am forever grateful for knowing all of them.
I could write volumes of memories throughout the years. It would be almost impossible to choose just one moment in time, because there were countless. I will cherish the love you and Vera showed me. Your legacy lives on forever through your beautiful family.
May you Rest In Peace!
I’m thankful for our early morning chats the past few months. You and Vera are always in my heart!
Cheryl Izzo Cummings
September 20, 2020
It was such a pleasure to know Loreto.He quickly became a well loved friend,whom I will never forget. I'm sure he is with his beloved wife again ,together in heaven
Susan McCoy
Friend
September 19, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the family of Loreto Raso. May you be comforted in knowing that our Heavenly Father cares for you. He will give you strength and courage to cope with your grief. (Psalm 94:17-19)
N. Stewart
Neighbor
September 19, 2020
I knew Mr. Raso (Reto) in the years he was a resident at Cramer nursing home. He was a story filled, funny, patient and kind man. He told me stories of him serving under general Patton and how proud he was. Every morning he asked how’s the weather and I hope I will be able to watch my shows. I always told him if he needed me to give me a holler...he would “ahhhh” and then laugh. Thank you Reto I’m so glad I got to know you. Tell Vera I said hello. ❤
Susanne Tomasso
Friend
