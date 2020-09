RASO, LORETO "POP" J.96, of Providence, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Cra-Mar Meadows, Hope, RI. He was the beloved husband of the late Elvira (DiGennaro) Raso. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late John and Ersillia "Elsie" Raso. Mr. Raso worked in the shipping department for Feinberg Company for many years until his retirement. He was a US Army veteran serving during WWII.Loreto is survived by his loving children, Dennis Raso and his wife Lori of Carrollton, TX, Sharon Notarianni of Ledyard, CT, and Robert Raso and his wife Michelle of Warwick. He was the cherished Pop of Gina Francis, Maureen Johnston, Samantha Raso, Matthew Raso, and Deborah Fladvid and her husband William Sr. He was also the cherished great-grandfather of William Fladvid Jr. Loreto was the brother of Anthony Raso of Kerrville, TX, the late Joseph Raso, Louis Raso, Mary Vallone, Rose Robitaile, Carmela Raso and Anna Smith.His visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. in the Nardolillo Funeral Home & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave, Cranston. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Mr. Raso funeral and burial are respectfully private. Kindly omit flowers. Visit Nardolillofh.com for online condolences.