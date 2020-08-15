1/1
Loretta A. McVey
1931 - 2020
McVEY, Loretta A.
Cumberland,
Loretta A. McVey, 88, passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, in the Mt. St. Rita Health Center, Cumberland. She was the loving wife of the late Joseph A. McVey.
Born in Taunton, MA, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Loretta (Spillane) Vaz. Loretta was a lifelong resident of Cumberland.
Loretta was a communicant of Our Lady of Fatima and the former St. Patrick Church both of Cumberland.
She was a member of the former St. Patrick Seniors, St. Aidan Seniors, Cumberland-Lincoln Lions Club, Blackstone Valley 65 Club and the Friends of the Cumberland Library. She was an avid volunteer her entire life for a range of organizations including Girl Scouts, PTO, Our Lady of Fatima Church and St. Patrick Church.
Loretta enjoyed reading, sewing, painting, gardening, playing cards, and traveling with her husband and friends. But most of all she enjoyed being with her friends and family.
Loretta loved being an educator and taught for the Cumberland School System for 37 years, She was a 3rd-grade educator teaching at the Community School, Central Grammar, B.F. Norton, St. Patrick and Garvin Schools. Toward the end of her career, she taught ESL at St. Patrick School.
She is survived by her children; Catherine McVey of Salt Lake City, UT., David McVey of Cumberland, Christine McVey of Cumberland, Pamela McVey (Steven Richard) of Newton, MA. Three grandchildren; Andrew, Liliana, and Matthew and one great-grandchild, Samuel, and many nieces and nephews.
Loretta's Life Celebration will be held on Tuesday with Mass of Christian Burial to be held at 11 AM in Our Lady of Fatima Church, 1 Fatima Drive Cumberland. Burial will be private.
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing and face masks are required.

Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Fatima Church
