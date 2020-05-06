|
STEARNS, LORETTA A. (STANNARD)
82, of Wakefield, passed away peacefully on May 4, 2020. She was the beloved wife of fifty-seven years to the late Robert V. Stearns.
Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Kenneth J., Sr. and Helen R. (Scanlon) Stannard.
Mrs. Stearns graduated from St. Joseph School of Nursing in 1958 and worked as a registered nurse at St. Joseph Hospital, Kent Hospital and Brentwood Nursing Home before retiring.
She enjoyed working in the garden, spending time at the beach, taking vacations, hosting parties/cookouts and spending time with her family.
She leaves her loving children, Patricia A. Vitullo and her husband Michele of West Warwick, Robert V. Stearns, Jr. and his wife Kerri of Worcester, MA, Joseph G. Stearns and his wife Jennifer of Narragansett, and Timothy K. Stearns and his wife Lorie of Cumberland. She was the cherished grandmother of Allison L. Vitullo, Grace E. Stearns, Thomas K. Stearns, Madison E. Stearns, and Rebecca E. Stearns. She also leaves her siblings, Barbara Lewis, Elaine Stannard, Kenneth J. Stannard, Jr. and his wife Mary and Michaela Stannard.
Her Funeral Liturgy will be privately held in St. Thomas More Church in Narragansett. A live streaming of her Funeral will be held on Saturday May 9, 2020 at 10am and can be found at https://livestream.com/stm. A Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hope Health Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 6, 2020