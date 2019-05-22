TAVAROZZI, LORETTA B. (BEAULIEU)

101, of Cranston, passed away on Sunday, May 19th, 2019 at Golden Crest Nursing Home, North Providence. She was the beloved wife of the late Anthony Tavarozzi. Born in Maine, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Clara (Jacques) Beaulieu. She was a clerk with the VA Hospital in Providence for many years until her retirement. She is survived by her loving children Bruce Tavarozzi and his wife Maria of Cranston and Kim Davis and her husband Gary of TX. She was also the cherished grandmother of Peter, Paul, Hunter, Katelyn and Alyssa and great grandmother of Evie Marie, Olivia and Dallas.

She was also the sister of the late Romeo, Juliette, Roland, Donald, Laura and Laurier Beaulieu, Bertha Nadeau and Leona Bibeault.

Her funeral service will be held on Friday at 11 am in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory 1278 Park Ave Cranston followed by burial in St. Ann's Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS: Thursday 5-8 pm.

Published in The Providence Journal on May 22, 2019