Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home
1328 Warwick Avenue
Warwick, RI 02888
(401) 463-9000
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home
1328 Warwick Avenue
Warwick, RI 02888
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home
1328 Warwick Avenue
Warwick, RI 02888
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Kevin Church
333 Sandy Lane
Warwick, RI
View Map
Loretta G. (Marshall) Evans

Loretta G. (Marshall) Evans Obituary
EVANS, LORETTA G. (MARSHALL)
age 92, of Sutton Avenue, Warwick, passed away peacefully after a brief illness, surrounded by her loving family, on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Kent Hospital.
Born in Providence, the daughter of the late Rothwell A. and Catherine C. (Furey) Marshall, she lived in Warwick since 1961.
Mrs. Evans was employed by the City of Warwick for over 20 years, most of those years at the McDermott Pool, retiring 22 years ago.
A long-time parishioner of St. Kevin Church, she was a member of St. Kevin's Women's Bowling League and St. Kevin's Meadowlarks. She was a member of the City of Warwick Municipal Retirees.
She is survived by six daughters and two sons, Cathy M. Sullivan, Laurie E. Lyman, and Pat E. Butler, all of Warwick, John M. Evans of New Bedford, MA, Tim F. Evans of Gaithersburg, MD, Cindy E. Morse and Reeny E. Puglia, both of Warwick, and Terry E. McElroy of North Kingstown; thirteen grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She was the sister of the late George J. Marshall and Rothwell Marshall.
Her funeral will be held on Thursday, November 21, at 10 a.m. from the Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home, 1328 Warwick Avenue, Spring Green, Warwick, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Kevin Church, 333 Sandy Lane, Warwick. Visiting hours will be on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. As lavender was Loretta's favorite color, family and friends are encouraged to wear something lavender to her funeral.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to St. Kevin Church.
www.barrettandcotter.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2019
