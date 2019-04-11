|
LOIGNON, LORETTA J. (LAVERTU)
,79, passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Brigham & Women's Hospital in Boston, MA. She was the beloved wife of the late Ernest J. Loignon. Born in Lewiston, ME, she was the daughter of Fedora (Bilodeau) Lavertu (age 103) and the late Alfred Lavertu.
She is survived by three children: Russell Loignon, Tracy Loignon, Brenda and her husband Bruce Newbury; seven grandchildren: Maxwell Loignon, Samantha Loignon, Cole DeSantis, Celine DeSantis, Kyle DeSantis, Benjamin Newbury and Brooke Newbury; two siblings: June (Robert) Cloutier and Donald (Lorraine) Lavertu and a loving extended family and group of friends.
Family and friends may gather directly at Saints John & Paul Church, 341 South Main Street, Coventry, RI on Saturday, April 13 for an 11:00 a.m. Funeral Mass, reception to follow. Burial will be private. Remembrances may be shared at carpenterjenks.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 11, 2019