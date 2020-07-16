LaRoux, Loretta
Dateline: Halfmoon, New York
Loretta LaRoux, 92, passed away peacefully on Thursday evening, July 9, 2020, while visiting her son's family in Riverside, Rhode Island.
She was born on Flag Day, June 14, 1928, in Troy, NY. She is predeceased by her husband Joseph LaRoux, and seven siblings. She is survived by her children: Judy (Bill) Mullins of Halfmoon, NY and Christopher LaRoux (Dana Ryan) of Riverside, RI, and her granddaughters: Michelle LaRoux of Riverside, RI, and Kim Mullins of Schenectady, NY.
