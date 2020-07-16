1/
Loretta LaRoux
LaRoux, Loretta
Dateline: Halfmoon, New York

Loretta LaRoux, 92, passed away peacefully on Thursday evening, July 9, 2020, while visiting her son's family in Riverside, Rhode Island.
She was born on Flag Day, June 14, 1928, in Troy, NY. She is predeceased by her husband Joseph LaRoux, and seven siblings. She is survived by her children: Judy (Bill) Mullins of Halfmoon, NY and Christopher LaRoux (Dana Ryan) of Riverside, RI, and her granddaughters: Michelle LaRoux of Riverside, RI, and Kim Mullins of Schenectady, NY.
For the full obituary see: Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Viewing
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Corpus Christi Church
JUL
17
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Corpus Christi Church
Funeral services provided by
Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home
1550 Route 9
Clifton Park, NY 12065
(518) 371-5454
