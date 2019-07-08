|
|
Medeiros, Loretta M.
Medeiros, Loretta M., 102, of East Providence, Pawtucket and Little Compton, passed away at Tockwotton on the Waterfront on July 4, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph Medeiros. Loretta was born in Pawtucket, a daughter of the late Basilio and Caterina (Vannetti) Mannolini.
After graduating from Bryant College, Loretta worked at the Mannolini Auto Supply Company becoming its president and treasurer. She was a longtime member of St. Teresa's Church in Pawtucket and St. Catherine of Siena Church in Little Compton. Loretta's greatest interests in life were her love of family and friends, her community of Little Compton and her immersion in the Italian heritage offered in her hometown of Pawtucket.
Loretta is survived by her loving family: her nieces Mary Lamson, Susan Corbett, Sharon Burgess and Sheryl Chicoine, great nephews Mark Corry, Timothy and William Burgess, a great niece Lynne Corry, great-great nieces Amelia, Paige and Brenna Burgess and her great-great nephew Lincoln Burgess. She is predeceased by her brother Aldo J. Mannolini and her sister Leona M. McConnon.
The funeral service for Mrs. Medeiros will be Thursday, July 11th from the MANNING-HEFFERN FUNERAL HOME, 68 Broadway, Pawtucket with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Teresa's Church, 358 Newport Avenue, Pawtucket at 10:00 AM. Her burial will follow in Mt. St. Mary's Cemetery, Pawtucket. Calling hours will be Wednesday, July 10th from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations in Loretta's name can be made to the St. Raymond's Church Food Pantry, 1240 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904. For directions and online condolences please visit www.manningheffern.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on July 8, 2019