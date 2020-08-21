MELLO, LORI A.
52, of Providence, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Providence, she was the beloved daughter of Robert and Dolores (Matteo) Mello.
Lori was a graduate of University of Rhode Island, receiving a bachelor's degree in Political Science. She earned a Certificate in Paralegal Studies from Providence College. Lori was a past president of Alpha Chi Omega Sorority URI and remained active in its alumnae chapter.
She was Program Manager for the Rhode Island Office of the Health Insurance Commissioner. She was an administration manager at (add)ventures and the manager of Bob's Deli and sandwich shop.
Lori was actively involved in the North End/Eagle Park community; she was project manager for the friend of Corliss park project. She was an active member of St. Ann's Church in Providence. Besides her parents, she is survived by a loving brother, Robert Mello, his wife Laura, cherished niece Elena and nephew Matthew. She also leaves many cousins and dear friends.
Visiting hours will be Saturday, August 22nd from 9-10:30 a.m. at St. Ann Church, 280 Hawkins Street, Providence, followed by 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Burial will follow at St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: St. Ann Church Memorial Fund, 2 Russo St, Providence, RI 02904.
Arrangements entrusted to A.A. MARIANI & SON Funeral Home, Providence. marianiandson.com