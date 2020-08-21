1/1
Lori A. Mello
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lori's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MELLO, LORI A.
52, of Providence, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Providence, she was the beloved daughter of Robert and Dolores (Matteo) Mello.
Lori was a graduate of University of Rhode Island, receiving a bachelor's degree in Political Science. She earned a Certificate in Paralegal Studies from Providence College. Lori was a past president of Alpha Chi Omega Sorority URI and remained active in its alumnae chapter.
She was Program Manager for the Rhode Island Office of the Health Insurance Commissioner. She was an administration manager at (add)ventures and the manager of Bob's Deli and sandwich shop.
Lori was actively involved in the North End/Eagle Park community; she was project manager for the friend of Corliss park project. She was an active member of St. Ann's Church in Providence. Besides her parents, she is survived by a loving brother, Robert Mello, his wife Laura, cherished niece Elena and nephew Matthew. She also leaves many cousins and dear friends.
Visiting hours will be Saturday, August 22nd from 9-10:30 a.m. at St. Ann Church, 280 Hawkins Street, Providence, followed by 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Burial will follow at St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: St. Ann Church Memorial Fund, 2 Russo St, Providence, RI 02904.
Arrangements entrusted to A.A. MARIANI & SON Funeral Home, Providence. marianiandson.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
St. Ann Church
Send Flowers
AUG
22
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Ann Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved