Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Church
Cranston St
Cranston, RI
Loriann DeNuccio Obituary
DeNUCCIO, LORIANN
July 15, 2019 Beloved daughter of Louis DeNuccio and the late Margaret (DiMuccio) DeNuccio. Loving stepdaughter of Janis M. (Pezzullo) DeNuccio. Loving sister of David J. DeNuccio and the late Louis M. DeNuccio. She is also survived by nieces and nephews.
Her funeral will be held Friday July 19, 2019 at 9:45am from the Thomas and
Christian burial at 11am at St. Mary Church Cranston St, Cranston. Visiting hours Thursday 4-7pm. Full obituary and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on July 17, 2019
