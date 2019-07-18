Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
(401) 738-1977
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
9:45 AM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Church
Cranston St
Cranston, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Loriann DeNuccio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Loriann DeNuccio

Send Flowers
Loriann DeNuccio Obituary
DeNUCCIO, LORIANN
July 15, 2019 Beloved daughter of Louis DeNuccio and the late Margaret (DiMuccio) DeNuccio. Loving stepdaughter of Janis M. (Pezzullo) DeNuccio. Loving sister of David J. DeNuccio and the late Louis M. DeNuccio; stepsister of Kim Sylvestre and Tammy Bagdanovich . She is also survived by her loving grandmother Margaret DiMuccio. Loriann was the girlfriend of David Acosta. She also leaves behind aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Her funeral will be held Friday July 19, 2019 at 9:45am from the Thomas and Walter Quinn Funeral home, 2435 Warwick Ave., Warwick with a Mass of
Christian burial at 11am at St. Mary Church Cranston St, Cranston. Visiting hours Thursday 4-7pm. Full obituary and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.