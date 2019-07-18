|
DeNUCCIO, LORIANN
July 15, 2019 Beloved daughter of Louis DeNuccio and the late Margaret (DiMuccio) DeNuccio. Loving stepdaughter of Janis M. (Pezzullo) DeNuccio. Loving sister of David J. DeNuccio and the late Louis M. DeNuccio; stepsister of Kim Sylvestre and Tammy Bagdanovich . She is also survived by her loving grandmother Margaret DiMuccio. Loriann was the girlfriend of David Acosta. She also leaves behind aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Her funeral will be held Friday July 19, 2019 at 9:45am from the Thomas and Walter Quinn Funeral home, 2435 Warwick Ave., Warwick with a Mass of
Christian burial at 11am at St. Mary Church Cranston St, Cranston. Visiting hours Thursday 4-7pm. Full obituary and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on July 18, 2019