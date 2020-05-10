|
|
Messier, Lorraine A. (Lanoue) R.N.,
83 of North Providence, passed away Thursday May 7, 2020. She was the beloved Wife for 60 years of Roger H. Messier. Born in Central Falls, she was the daughter of Edmond and Irene (Boutiette) Lanoue. Lorraine graduated from Notre Dame High School in 1955 and St. Joseph's Hospital School of Nursing in 1958. Besides her husband she leaves her loving children, Denise DeLeo of Somerset MA, Mark Messier and Sue Blanchet of East Providence RI, Celeste and Jay Hornung of Easton MA, John Messier of West Warwick RI, and Susan and Craig Connolly of Foxboro MA. She also leaves her 9 beautiful grandchildren and 1 adorable great grandchild. She was predeceased by her sister Helen Sharples and her brother Richard Lanoue. She was a dedicated Registered Nurse for 40 years at St. Joseph's Hospital in Providence and Our Lady of Fatima Hospital in North Providence. Lorraine loved the beach, gardening with her husband and spending time with her loving family. Her funeral and burial will be private. A memorial Mass will be celebrated in her honor at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the , 245 Waterman Street, Suite 306, Providence RI 02906 would be greatly appreciated. For guest book and messages of condolences please visit www.thekeefefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 10, 2020