Lorraine Bowlin

BOWLIN, LORRAINE

82, of Malta Street, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at the Seasons Hospice Inpatient Center in Milton, MA. She was the wife of Norman A. Bowlin to whom she was married 63 years.

Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Rose (Oliveira) Roque. Lorraine worked in the lunch program for the Seekonk School Department before she retired. She previously worked at Kentucky Fried Chicken and the former Lechmere Department Store. She was a communicant of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church and also served as a Eucharistic Minister.

Besides her husband she leaves two daughters, Robin A. Chlebek and her husband Michael of Seekonk and Debra J. Morrissette and her husband Ken of Arizona, one grandson, Kurt Chlebek and his wife Alyssa of California, one great grandson, Kellen Chlebek, three sisters, Joan Desrochers of Seekonk, Rose Curran of Maryland, Linda Bento of New Hampshire and one brother, Donald Rogue of North Providence.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 10:00 AM in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Taunton Avenue, Seekonk. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions to the Seekonk Animal Shelter, 100 Peck Street, Seekonk, MA 02771 would be appreciated.



