|
|
Peterson, Lorraine E.
Newport – Lorraine E. Peterson, 83 of Newport, RI passed from this world into the next on February 13, 2019. Lorraine is survived by her daughters, Elizabeth Bentley of Plainfield, CT, Erica Peterson of Largo, FL and Cara Peterson of Leander, TX, seven grandchildren, Catherine Forbes of Jewitt City, CT, Bentley McBentleson of Orlando, FL, Collin Bentley of Cortlandt Manor, NY, Dillon Reinhard of Largo, FL, Quentin Reinhard of Largo, FL, Sean Sullivan of Leander, TX and Timothy Matthews of Leander, TX. She was also survived by two great grandchildren. Lorraine was predeceased by her granddaughter Pamela Sullivan of Leander, TX. She was the daughter of Philip and Barbara Mosher of Middletown, RI
Lorraine received BA and MA degrees from the University of Rhode Island and worked as a librarian at Rogers High School in Newport, RI for nearly 30 years. An avid baseball fan, Lorraine could be found at Cardines Field watching a school or local game throughout the spring and summer. Lorraine enjoyed sailing the local waters with family and friends and participated in multiple sports including softball and bowling. She was a member of Holy Cross Episcopal Church where she served as its Assistant Treasurer and sang in the choir.
No service is planned at this time. Donations may be given in her name to the Lupus Foundation.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 5, 2019