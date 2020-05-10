Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine Iafrate
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine (Simonelli) Iafrate


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lorraine (Simonelli) Iafrate Obituary
IAFRATE , LORRAINE (SIMONELLI)
71, (Born 22 March 1949), of 13 Ivanhoe Street, Johnston RI on 02 May 2020 passed away at home from Parkinson's Disease on Saturday 02 May 2020 surrounded by her family. She was the beloved wife of Donald W. Iafrate, one more month on 26 June (1971) we would have been married 49 years, "LOVE YOU ALWAYS AND FOREVER 101"!
Her funeral services were private. Visit NardolilloFH.com for full obituary and online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorraine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -