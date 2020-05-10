|
|
IAFRATE , LORRAINE (SIMONELLI)
71, (Born 22 March 1949), of 13 Ivanhoe Street, Johnston RI on 02 May 2020 passed away at home from Parkinson's Disease on Saturday 02 May 2020 surrounded by her family. She was the beloved wife of Donald W. Iafrate, one more month on 26 June (1971) we would have been married 49 years, "LOVE YOU ALWAYS AND FOREVER 101"!
Her funeral services were private. Visit NardolilloFH.com for full obituary and online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 10, 2020