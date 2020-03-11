Home

Rebello Funeral Home Inc
901 Broadway
East Providence, RI 02914
(401) 434-7744
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
5:15 PM
Lorraine (Lima) Lopez


1933 - 2020
Lorraine (Lima) Lopez Obituary
LOPEZ, LORRAINE (LIMA)
86, of the Rumford Towers, formerly of Scott Dr., Riverside, passed away with her family at her side, Tuesday morning, March 10, 2020 at Our Lady of Fatima Hospital. She was the wife of 65 years of Joseph Lopez.
Born Sept. 16, 1933, in West Warwick, she was the daughter of the late Manuel and Evangelina (Paiva) Lima. Lorraine worked for many years at Davol Rubber.
She was the mother of Joanna (Lopez) Gonzalez Mulvey and her husband Daniel of East Providence, Debra Jean Lopez of Bristol and the late David Joseph Lopez; and the grandmother of Santana, Alicia and the late Wakeem Gonzalez.
She was also the sister of Richard Lima of St. Louis, MO, Roger Lima and his wife Rosemary of North Providence and the late Diana Mary Lima.
A memorial service will take place Friday, March 13, at 5:15pm in the Rebello Funeral Home and Crematory, 901 Broadway, East Providence. Calling hours will be Friday from 3pm until 5pm. Relatives and friends are invited.
www.rebellofuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 11, 2020
