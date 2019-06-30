|
|
Goulart, Lorraine M.
Lorraine M. Goulart, 90, passed away Thursday, June 27th 2019. She was surrounded by her loving family at St. Elizabeth's nursing home in East Greenwich, R.I. She was the wife of the late George E. Goulart Sr. and was married for 63 years. Born in Providence, R.I., she was the daughter of the late Manuel and Georgina (Cordeiro) Souza.
Lorraine and George made their home on Franlart Farm in the town of Little Compton. Her biggest devotion and enjoyment was the time spent with her children and grandchildren. Lorraine was a gifted artist and crafts person. She found comfort in sewing and knitting projects for family, friends and many who didn't have the pleasure of ever meeting her. For many years, her true talent of cake designing put a smile on peoples faces. She had the honor of baking and designing Little Compton's tricentennial birthday cake. One of Lorraine's true qualities was her natural gift of hospitality and unwavering charity to anyone in need.
Lorraine leaves four sons, George E. Jr. (Karen), Frank S. (Patricia), Robert A. (Kerry) and Michael A. (Cheryl) Goulart; three daughters, Donna M. (Richard) Wilson, Elaine M. (Anthony) Pelli, and Diane M. (Russell) Bertrand; 16 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. She was the sister of Betty Silvia, Eddy and Richard Souza.
The Goulart family wishes to acknowledge the family and staff at the Greenhouse of St. Elizabeth Home. Lorraine spent many hours with these wonderful people, amazing residents, and their extended families. Among many helpful friends and faithful confidants, Rudy DiPippo and Hope Hospice have brought great comfort to our Mom and family.
Memorial mass will be celebrated on Monday, July 1st at 10 am in Saint Catherine of Sienna Church on The Commons, Little Compton. Visiting hours will be Sunday, June 30th, 3-6 at Fern Acres Funeral Home- 72 Willow Avenue, Little Compton. Burial will be at Lady of Fatima Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to St. Elizabeth Home 1 St. Elizabeth Way, East Greenwich R.I. 02818.
Published in The Providence Journal on June 30, 2019