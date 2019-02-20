The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
W.R. Watson Funeral Home
350 Willett Ave
Riverside, RI 02915
(401) 433-4400
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
8:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Luke Church
Washington Road
Barrington, RI
View Map
Lorraine M. (Cadima) Taylor

Lorraine M. (Cadima) Taylor Obituary
TAYLOR, LORRAINE M. (CADIMA)
86, of Fountain Avenue, Barrington, died peacefully on February 18, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of James F. Taylor.
Born in North Smithfield, a daughter of the late Manuel and Gloria (Travers) Cadima, she lived in Barrington for 59 years, previously residing in Bristol.
Mrs. Taylor was a CNA at the Waterview Villa Nursing Home for 15 years before retiring in 1999.
Lorraine was a communicant of St. Luke Church. She enjoyed gardening.
Besides her husband of sixty seven years, she is survived by a son, Robert B. Taylor of Greenwood, Indiana; two daughters, Kathleen A. Souza of Providence and Maureen M. Capirchio and her husband Salvatore of Barrington; a sister, Barbara Costa of Bristol and four grandchildren, Adam, Shawn, Courtney and David. She was the sister of the late Alice Borges and Shirley Butterworth.
Her Funeral will be held on Friday February 22, 2019 from the W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, 350 Willett Avenue, Riverside at 8 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Luke Church, Washington Road, Barrington at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Calling hours are Friday morning 8-9 a.m. For full obituary please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 20, 2019
