Monahan, Drabble & Sherman Funeral Home
230 Waterman St
Providence, RI 02906
(401) 331-4592
Lorraine S. Hodgson


1922 - 2020
Lorraine S. Hodgson Obituary
HODGSON, LORRAINE S.
97, passed away peacefully on May 15, 2020. Born in Washington D.C., she was the daughter of the late Gereon A. Schrenker and Mary (Peace) Schrenker. She lived in Washington D.C. and Rockville MD until 1990. She worked for the Federal government for over 33 years, most of those years as Chief Clerk of the Jury Commission, U.S. District Court. Later she worked in banking in Bethesda MD before moving in her retirement to North Kingstown. She was active with the North Kingstown Senior Association for 20 years and then moved to Providence.
She is survived by her daughter Madolin Maxey (husband Martin) and her granddaughter Laura Maxey Ross. Lorraine is remembered as a gentle, dignified woman.
Due to the current health restrictions her burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the RISD Museum Annual Fund for education programs C/O RISD Museum Development, 224 Benefit Street, Providence RI 02903 or on line at risdmuseum.org/give. Condolences may be left at monahandrabblesherman.com
Published in The Providence Journal from May 19 to May 24, 2020
