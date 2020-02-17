The Providence Journal Obituaries
Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
600 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 421-0289
Funeral
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
8:00 AM - 10:15 AM
Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
600 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
11:00 AM
St. George Maronite Catholic Church
Cranston, RI
View Map
ABBATICOLA, LORRAINE T. (Martin)
88, of Cranston passed away Saturday February 15, 2020 at RI Hospital. She was the wife of the late Vincent A. Abbaticola. Born in Lawrence, MA, she was a daughter of the late O'Niel and Rose (Bouchard) Martin.
Lorraine was the loving mother of Vincent E. Abbaticola, Roseann Santopietro, Marie Resendes and the late Linda Dodge. Devoted grandmother of Jacquelin Currier, Tom Dodge, Holly Resendes, Loriann Halnon, Keri Wise, Vincent James Abbaticola, Andrea Santopietro, Emily Ann Abbaticola and four great-grandchildren, Josalyn and Jillian Currier, Mackenzie Dodge and Lincoln Wise. She was predeceased by eight siblings.
Our family was blessed with "mems" stories, sense of humor, and unconditional love. Thank you God and everyone for all the friendship, support, and help throughout her 88 ½ years. She was the Queen Bee….Rest In Peace
Her funeral and visitation will be held Wednesday 8 a.m. - 10:15 a.m. at "WOODLAWN" Funeral Home 600 Pontiac Avenue Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. In St. George Maronite Catholic Church, Cranston. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the , RI Chapter 1 State Street Suite #200, Providence, RI 02908. Share memories at WoodlawnGattone.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 17, 2020
