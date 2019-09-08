|
|
TURCHETTI, LORRAINE (ARSENAULT)
91, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 6, 2019. She was the wife of the late John Turchetti.
Mrs. Turchetti was co-owner and operator with her husband of the JCL Jewelry Company for many years before retiring.
She is survived by her son, John C. Turchetti; two daughters, Laurie M. Turchetti and Carol A. Turchetti; and her granddaughter, Lauren Ann Turchetti.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 10 a.m. in Mary Mother of Mankind Church, 25 Fourth St., North Providence. Burial will be private. Visitation respectfully omitted. maceroni.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 8, 2019