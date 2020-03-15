Home

POWERED BY

Services
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
(401) 737-3510
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Rose and Clement Parish
111 Long Street
Warwick, RI
View Map

Lottie Rose (Carbone) Centracchio

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lottie Rose (Carbone) Centracchio Obituary
CENTRACCHIO, LOTTIE ROSE (CARBONE)
Lottie Rose Centracchio, 96, of Warwick, a homemaker, passed peacefully at home on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late Anthony J. Centracchio.
Born in Providence, Lottie was the loving daughter of the late Andrew and Petrina (Ranucci) Carbone.
Lottie is survived by her beloved children: Robert L. Centracchio of Warwick, Carolyn Marzilli of Warwick, Anthony J. Centracchio of Woonsocket and Lois Sutton and her husband Wayne of Warwick; a loving grandson: Anthony Marzilli; and two cherished great-grandchildren: Gianna and Giovanni Marzilli.
She was the loving grandmother of the late Michael Marzilli and sister of the late Louis Carbone, George Carbone and Caroline DiMaio.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 10 AM in St. Rose and Clement Parish, 111 Long Street, Warwick. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted and burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory may be made to: Build the Banner of Love, PO Box 8243, Cranston, RI 02930 or at www.buildthebanner.org. Funeral arrangements under the care and direction of THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Avenue, Warwick. www.murphyfuneralhomes.org.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lottie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -