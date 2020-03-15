|
CENTRACCHIO, LOTTIE ROSE (CARBONE)
Lottie Rose Centracchio, 96, of Warwick, a homemaker, passed peacefully at home on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late Anthony J. Centracchio.
Born in Providence, Lottie was the loving daughter of the late Andrew and Petrina (Ranucci) Carbone.
Lottie is survived by her beloved children: Robert L. Centracchio of Warwick, Carolyn Marzilli of Warwick, Anthony J. Centracchio of Woonsocket and Lois Sutton and her husband Wayne of Warwick; a loving grandson: Anthony Marzilli; and two cherished great-grandchildren: Gianna and Giovanni Marzilli.
She was the loving grandmother of the late Michael Marzilli and sister of the late Louis Carbone, George Carbone and Caroline DiMaio.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 10 AM in St. Rose and Clement Parish, 111 Long Street, Warwick. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted and burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory may be made to: Build the Banner of Love, PO Box 8243, Cranston, RI 02930 or at www.buildthebanner.org. Funeral arrangements under the care and direction of THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Avenue, Warwick. www.murphyfuneralhomes.org.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 15, 2020