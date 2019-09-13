Home

NINTH ANNIVERSARY 2010-2019 "A GREAT GUY" LOU CIMINI LASALLE ACADEMY HALL OF FAME 1996 In life you were a hero of "The Great Lasalle" and a role model for the multitudes that admired you. Our relationship with you blossomed over the years and you were like a Father to both of us. We miss the trips together, the football and hockey games, the card games, the daily phone calls, and the many social events we enjoyed with you. You were a kind and gentle man who loved everyone. We loved you too. We miss you STEVE LEPRE WALTER AND WANDA MCLAUGHLIN
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 13, 2019
