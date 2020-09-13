1/1
Lou Cimini
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lou's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TENTH ANNIVERSARY 2010-2020 "A GREAT GUY" LOU CIMINI LASALLE ACADEMY HALL OF FAME 1996 In life you were a hero of "The Great Lasalle" and a role model for the multitudes that admired you. Our relationship with you blossomed over the years and you were like a Father to both of us. We miss the trips together, the football and hockey games, the card games, the daily phone calls, and the many social events we enjoyed with you. You were a kind and gentle man who loved everyone. We loved you too. We miss you STEVE LEPRE WALTER AND WANDA MCLAUGHLIN


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sep. 13, 2020.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved