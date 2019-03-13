|
|
CARDONE, LOUIS A
96, of Pleasant View Avenue, Smithfield, died Sunday, March 10, 2019 at home. He was the husband of the late Josephine (Venditto) Cardone.
Born in Barrington, he was a son of the late Vincenzo and Carmella (Vallefuoco) Cardone. He had lived in Burrillville before moving to Smithfield in 1963. He was a self-employed agricultural technician. He had served in the US Army during WWII.
He is survived by his children: Ronald Cardone and his wife, Margaret of Burrillville, Kenneth Cardone and Jennifer Tanguay of Brunswick, ME, Lois Villano of North Providence and Lori DeFusco and her husband Stephen of Johnston, his ten grandchildren, one great grandson and a sister, Cora Labossiere of Franklin, MA.
Funeral Friday at 8:30am from the Anderson-Winfield Funeral Home, Rt 44 at Greenville Common, Greenville. Mass at 9:30 in St. Philip Church, Greenville. Visitation Thursday 4-7pm. In lieu of flowers donations to or the RI Shriners. For condolences please visit andersonwinfield.net
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 13, 2019