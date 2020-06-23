MOSCHETTI JR., LOUIS A.
82, died Saturday, June 20, 2020. Husband of the late Eleanor A. "Ellie" Moschetti; father of Michael L. Moschetti (Janice), David A. Moschetti, and Donna M. Moschetti; brother of Richard J. Moschetti and the late Robert F. Moschetti. Visiting hours Thursday, June 25, 2020, 9 am – 11 am with a Service at 11 am in the Iannotti Funeral Home at MAPLE ROOT, 2000 Nooseneck Hill Rd., (Rte.3) Coventry. Interment at Greenwood Cemetery in Coventry. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the RISPCA, 186 Amaral St., Riverside, RI 02915 (www.rispca.com ) would be appreciated. iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 23, 2020.