Louis A. Moschetti Jr.
MOSCHETTI JR., LOUIS A.
82, died Saturday, June 20, 2020. Husband of the late Eleanor A. "Ellie" Moschetti; father of Michael L. Moschetti (Janice), David A. Moschetti, and Donna M. Moschetti; brother of Richard J. Moschetti and the late Robert F. Moschetti. Visiting hours Thursday, June 25, 2020, 9 am – 11 am with a Service at 11 am in the Iannotti Funeral Home at MAPLE ROOT, 2000 Nooseneck Hill Rd., (Rte.3) Coventry. Interment at Greenwood Cemetery in Coventry. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the RISPCA, 186 Amaral St., Riverside, RI 02915 (www.rispca.com ) would be appreciated. iannottifh.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Iannotti Funeral Home at Maple Root
2000 Nooseneck Hill Road (RTE 3)
Coventry, RI 02816
(401) 821-1100
June 22, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. I live in the same bldg as Lou. He was a kind man and he will be missed. So sorry. Linda Roberti
Linda Roberti
Neighbor
