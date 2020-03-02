|
|
Perrotta, Sr., Louis A.
82, of Narragansett, former Mayor of the Town of Johnston and the owner of Louis Press Printers passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Maria (Mainelli) Perrotta. They were married for the past 57 years. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Louis and Gina "Gilda" (Almonte) Perrotta.
Mr. Perrotta was a 1955 graduate of LaSalle Academy, a graduate of Bryant College, and he served in the Air Force Reserves. He was a member and past president of the Johnston Lions Club for 53 years and a member of the Narragansett Lions Club. Louis was also a member of the Rally Point Tennis Club, a former lector of Our Lady of Grace Church and a member of the Italo-American Club. He volunteered his printing experience at the South County Museum. Mr. Perrotta enjoyed reading, golf, tennis and was an amateur photographer who loved photographing his cherished children, grandchildren and the many places he and his wife traveled to.
Besides his wife, he is survived by his loving children Steven Perrotta of Cranston, Louis Perrotta, Jr. and his wife, Else of Foster, Thomas Perrotta and his wife, Dawn of Cranston, Robert Perrotta and his wife, Sandra of Johnston and Richard Perrotta and his wife, Deborah of Cranston; his grandchildren Christopher, Danielle, Sarah, Sophia, Olivia, Matthew, Anthony, Cassondra, Bobby and Isabella; his sibling Albert Perrotta and his wife, Elaine of Florida.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday at 10 am in Our Lady of Grace Church, Johnston. Burial will take place in St. Ann's Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS: Tuesday 4-8 pm in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory 1278 Park Ave., Cranston.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to: St. Jude's Memorial Giving 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 2, 2020