REGNIER, LOUIS A.
92, passed on Wednesday March 18th in his beloved home in Newport of natural causes. He was born on June 27, 1927 in Providence, RI. He is preceded in death by his wife Carol J. Regnier.
Lou served in the US Navy during WWII and also served in the US Air Force. He was a builder/developer, apartment owner, and had owned and operated a construction lending company. He was a prominent and well known figure in the Rhode Island business community.
One of his greatest pleasures was traveling the world, visiting 109 countries during his lifetime.
Lou will be sadly missed by his family and many friends, including his best friend and longtime caretaker, Teresa Kinan.
He is survived by his son, Steven Regnier and his wife Phyllis of Navarre, Fl.; daughters Lynn Perkins of Coventry, RI and Christine Marcus of New Smyrna Beach, Fl., and four grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Due to the current Covid-19 health crisis, a celebration of life in his honor will take place in the coming months. Donations in his memory to the Little Sisters of the Poor, 964 Main St., Pawtucket, RI 02860, littlesistersofthepoorpawtucket.org would be greatly appreciated. Visit hillfuneralhome.com for condolences and updates.
Published in The Providence Journal from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2020