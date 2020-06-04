This is the worst news ever...I loved Deacon Vani I alter served for him for years at presentation Church...he baptized both of my children...I cried as soon as I found out...He touched my heart and was a great man of god. He had his spot waiting in heaven that goes without say.

I will never forget you and I'm honored and forever grateful and blessed you baptized my babies Deacon Vani, I love you....

-Samantha Kruwell and Sons

Samantha Kruwell

Friend