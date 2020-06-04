To Steve and Vani family,
We are so sorry to hear of Louis passing. He was a true gentleman.
Our thoughts and prayers are with all at this difficult time.
VANI, DEACON LOUIS A.
70, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
Born in Providence, he was the beloved son of the late Angelo and Dorothy (Ardito) Vani.
Deacon Vani was a graduate of LaSalle Academy and received a Master's Degree in Theology from Providence College and was a Deacon at Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, North Providence for many years. He also worked at Davol Inc. in various positions for many years before retiring.
He is survived by his loving siblings, Stephen Vani and his wife Sue, Frank Vani and his wife Amber, Susan Cousins and her husband Wayne and Joseph Vani and his wife Gina. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visiting hours will be Saturday, June 6th from 9-11am at Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 1081 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am. Burial will follow at St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Arrangements entrusted to: A.A. MARIANI & SON Funeral Home, Providence. marianiandson.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 4, 2020.