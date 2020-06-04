Deacon Louis A. Vani
VANI, DEACON LOUIS A.
70, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
Born in Providence, he was the beloved son of the late Angelo and Dorothy (Ardito) Vani.
Deacon Vani was a graduate of LaSalle Academy and received a Master's Degree in Theology from Providence College and was a Deacon at Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, North Providence for many years. He also worked at Davol Inc. in various positions for many years before retiring.
He is survived by his loving siblings, Stephen Vani and his wife Sue, Frank Vani and his wife Amber, Susan Cousins and her husband Wayne and Joseph Vani and his wife Gina. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visiting hours will be Saturday, June 6th from 9-11am at Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 1081 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am. Burial will follow at St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Arrangements entrusted to: A.A. MARIANI & SON Funeral Home, Providence. marianiandson.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church
JUN
6
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 3, 2020
To Steve and Vani family,
We are so sorry to hear of Louis passing. He was a true gentleman.
Our thoughts and prayers are with all at this difficult time.
DeMelo family, Boynton Beach, Florida
Friend
June 3, 2020
June 3, 2020
This is the worst news ever...I loved Deacon Vani I alter served for him for years at presentation Church...he baptized both of my children...I cried as soon as I found out...He touched my heart and was a great man of god. He had his spot waiting in heaven that goes without say.
I will never forget you and I'm honored and forever grateful and blessed you baptized my babies Deacon Vani, I love you....
-Samantha Kruwell and Sons
Samantha Kruwell
Friend
