|
|
COLANTONIO, LOUIS ANTHONY MD.
Louis Anthony Colantonio MD, 76, of Cumberland, passed away unexpectedly on February 2, 2019. He was the best friend and husband of 53 years to Jo-Ann (Stubbs). He is survived by his loving children David Colantonio Esq., and Marisa Bettencourt and her husband David. He was the beloved Nonno to his 3 grandsons; Andrew, Joseph, and David Jr of whom he was very proud. He is also survived by his brother Gaetano (Susan), sister Carmella (Steve), as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends both in the US and Italy. He will be deeply missed. Louis was a 1960 graduate of LaSalle Academy, 1964 graduate of Providence College and received his medical degree from the University of Bologna, Italy. He was the first physician at Rhode Island Hospital to complete a straight 3 year Pediatric internship/residency. He was on the staff of Rhode Island, Hasbro, and Women and Infants Hospitals. Louis had a thriving pediatric practice in northern Rhode Island for 45 years and touched the lives of many families with his attention to detail and genuine care for the wellbeing of all the children who came to see him. He left a special mark on the community that will not soon be forgotten. Burial services were private. A Memorial Celebration of Life Service to which all are invited to attend will announced at a later date. To read the complete obituary or share an online condolence visit www.THEBUTTERFIELDHOME.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 10, 2019