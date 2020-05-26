Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Louis DiNobile
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis B. "Louie" DiNobile

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louis B. "Louie" DiNobile Obituary
DiNobile, Louis B "Louie"
95, passed away May 20, 2020. He was married to Virginia DiNobile (deceased), is survived by daughter, Patricia Rudis (Martin/deceased); Son, James DiNobile (Julie); four grandchildren, Stacy Rudis Guenette (Donald), Amy Rudis Hanney (John), Shanna DiNobile & Justin DiNobile; two great-grandchildren, Nicholas Guenette & Riley Guenette; brother, Robert DiNobile. He was born in Prov, RI and honorably served in the US Army as a Corporal Tech 5 Tank Commander WW II Veteran. Louie worked for Gammino Construction Co. for 40 years as a hoisting engineer heavy equipment operator and was part of the construction of the I-95 Corridor & NY Thruway. Louie & his dear wife Ginny, relocated and raised their family in Smithfield, RI. Louie was a pillar of the community & was a 40-yr Hall of Fame member of the Smithfield Little League. He was actively involved as a volunteer in the Smithfield Recreation Dept and was a builder of all the sports and athletic fields in Smithfield. Louie was most proud of his contributions to the committee that built Deerfield Park and its Veterans Memorial. The Little League Field in 2009 at Deerfield Park was dedicated in his name the "Louis B. DiNobile Field". In Louie & Ginny's retirement years they moved to St. Petersburg, FL, lived at the Velvet Cloake Condominiums for 30 years & were surrounded by dear loving friends. Louie was loved, respected & admired by all who knew him & left all with lasting memories in making each person, community & family he was part of feeling special; truly making the world a better place. Louie was part of the greatest generation and was certianly the best of the best. You will be missed dearly Pop.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -