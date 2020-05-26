|
|
DiNobile, Louis B "Louie"
95, passed away May 20, 2020. He was married to Virginia DiNobile (deceased), is survived by daughter, Patricia Rudis (Martin/deceased); Son, James DiNobile (Julie); four grandchildren, Stacy Rudis Guenette (Donald), Amy Rudis Hanney (John), Shanna DiNobile & Justin DiNobile; two great-grandchildren, Nicholas Guenette & Riley Guenette; brother, Robert DiNobile. He was born in Prov, RI and honorably served in the US Army as a Corporal Tech 5 Tank Commander WW II Veteran. Louie worked for Gammino Construction Co. for 40 years as a hoisting engineer heavy equipment operator and was part of the construction of the I-95 Corridor & NY Thruway. Louie & his dear wife Ginny, relocated and raised their family in Smithfield, RI. Louie was a pillar of the community & was a 40-yr Hall of Fame member of the Smithfield Little League. He was actively involved as a volunteer in the Smithfield Recreation Dept and was a builder of all the sports and athletic fields in Smithfield. Louie was most proud of his contributions to the committee that built Deerfield Park and its Veterans Memorial. The Little League Field in 2009 at Deerfield Park was dedicated in his name the "Louis B. DiNobile Field". In Louie & Ginny's retirement years they moved to St. Petersburg, FL, lived at the Velvet Cloake Condominiums for 30 years & were surrounded by dear loving friends. Louie was loved, respected & admired by all who knew him & left all with lasting memories in making each person, community & family he was part of feeling special; truly making the world a better place. Louie was part of the greatest generation and was certianly the best of the best. You will be missed dearly Pop.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 26, 2020