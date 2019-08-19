Home

J. J. Duffy Funeral Home
757 Mendon Road
Cumberland, RI 02864
(401) 334-2300
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
J. J. Duffy Funeral Home
757 Mendon Road
Cumberland, RI
View Map
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
J. J. Duffy Funeral Home
757 Mendon Road
Cumberland, RI
View Map
Louis E. Andreano


1948 - 2019
Louis E. Andreano Obituary
ANDREANO, Louis E.
Cumberland,
Louis Andreano, 70, passed away on Friday August 16, 2019 at home. He was the beloved husband of Nancy (Crawford) Andreano. They were married for the past 41 years.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Louis' Life Celebration beginning with Visiting Hours on Wednesday from 8 AM to 10 AM. A Prayers Service will be held at 10 AM in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road Cumberland. Burial will follow in Diamond Hill Cemetery, Cumberland.
In Lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to the Driving Spirit Award, Joe Crawford Harrod Memorial Grant of the American Hackney Horse Society, 4059 Iron Works Parkway, A-3, Lexington, KY 40511-8462. www.hackneysociety.com or Hope Hospice and Palliative Care, 1085 North Main Street Providence, RI 02904.
For full obituary and guestbook visit www.jjduffyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 19, 2019
