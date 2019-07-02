Home

Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Sts. Rose and Clement Church
111 Long Street
Warwick, RI
1923 - 2019
Louis Farrell Mazza Obituary
Mazza, Louis Farrell
95, of Warwick, died on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Carmine L. and Catherine T. (Farrell) Mazza. He was the loving husband of the late Eleanor M. (Pagliarini) Mazza.
Louis was a graduate of LaSalle Academy in Providence. He served as a supervisor for Narragansett Brewery until his retirement in 1981 and later worked as a bartender at 20 Water St. in East Greenwich.
He is survived by his beloved children, Louis F. Mazza, Jr. (Daryl) of North Kingstown, Eleanor E. See (Dieter Vogtland) of Sanibel, FL and Sheila A. Marchand (Charles) of Warwick, seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
He was a brother of the late John P. Mazza and Joseph Mazza, Sr.
His Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at Sts. Rose and Clement Church, 111 Long Street, Warwick, on Friday, July 5, 2019 at 10AM. Calling hours are omitted. Interment will take place at St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 are greatly appreciated. www.murphyfuneralhomes.org
Published in The Providence Journal on July 2, 2019
