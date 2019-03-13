|
FRANCAZIO, LOUIS
92, passed away at home Saturday, March 9, 2019. He was the husband of the late Anna (Caparco) Francazio. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Luigi and Ermelinda (Leonetti) Francazio. Mr. Francazio was in management with Grinnell Corp. and Honeywell before retiring in 1993. He was a WWII Army veteran and lived in Johnston before moving to Glocester 34 years ago.
He is survived by his children, Lois E. Short of Glocester, Richard L. Francazio of Swansea, MA, Louis Francazio of Scituate, Steven P. Francazio of Smithfield and Diane S. Robarge of Glocester. He is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Joseph Church, Danielson Pike, North Scituate, Friday, March 15, 2019 at 10a.m. Burial will be private. Visitation respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, donations to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148 will be appreciated.
