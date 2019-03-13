Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel
643 Putnam Pike
Greenville, RI 02828
(401) 949-1370
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Danielson Pike
North Scituate, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Louis Francazio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis Francazio

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Louis Francazio Obituary
FRANCAZIO, LOUIS
92, passed away at home Saturday, March 9, 2019. He was the husband of the late Anna (Caparco) Francazio. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Luigi and Ermelinda (Leonetti) Francazio. Mr. Francazio was in management with Grinnell Corp. and Honeywell before retiring in 1993. He was a WWII Army veteran and lived in Johnston before moving to Glocester 34 years ago.
He is survived by his children, Lois E. Short of Glocester, Richard L. Francazio of Swansea, MA, Louis Francazio of Scituate, Steven P. Francazio of Smithfield and Diane S. Robarge of Glocester. He is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Joseph Church, Danielson Pike, North Scituate, Friday, March 15, 2019 at 10a.m. Burial will be private. Visitation respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, donations to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148 will be appreciated.
Information and Condolences, TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel
Download Now