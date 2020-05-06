|
Pastore Jr., Louis H.
Louis H. Pastore, Jr. passed away at his home in Cumberland, RI, on May 1, 2020. He was 88 years old.
Louis is survived by his wife of sixty years, Elaine (Richard) Pastore; four children, Thomas Pastore of Los Angeles, CA, Lou-Ann Pastore Porter of Westwood, MA, Michael Pastore (Ramona) of East Douglas, MA, Chaela Pastore (Robert Ogle) of San Diego, CA; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Born in Providence, Louis attended Classical High School and Brown University, and was a US Army veteran. He had a lifelong career as an insurance broker in Providence and Hartford, CT. Louis also served as State Senator for District 6 and held a commissioner appointment in the Business Regulation department during Governor Garrahy's administration.
Known for his charisma, sense of humor, and love of golf, Louis was a longtime member of Metacomet country club in East Providence, RI. He traveled worldwide to pursue his sport, his most treasured destinations being Torrey Pines in San Diego and St. Andrews in Scotland. Louis loved the ocean and enjoyed spending summers with his family at Bonnet Shores in Narragansett, RI.
Funeral and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please take a moment to honor the first responders, healthcare workers, and hospice personnel who helped Louis live his final months with dignity. Remembrances may be shared at https://thekeefefuneralhome.com/
Published in The Providence Journal on May 6, 2020