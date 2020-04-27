Home

Louis J. "Pee Wee Brake" Genest

GENEST, LOUIS J. "PEE WEE BRAKE"
90, of Metacom Avenue, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020 at the RI Veterans Home, Bristol. He was the husband of the late Natalie M. (Iadeluca) Genest. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Albert and Aurore (Demers) Genest. Mr. Genest was the owner -operator of the former Pee Wee Brake Company in Providence for over 50 years. He was an Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict. Louis enjoyed and was a member of the RI Fish and Game Club of West Greenwich. He leaves his loving children, David L. Genest and his wife Marie of Melbourne, FL, Linda M.G. Martin and her husband Steven of North Kingstown, the late Paul J. Genest and former father-in-law of Tracy Smith of Cranston. Cherished Grandfather of Victoria DeSimone, David Genest Jr, Zachary Genest, Terace Genest, Sterling Genest and Steven W. Martin. Great grandfather of Mason Genest and Valentina DeSimone. Brother of Helen Ball and the late Rene Genest.
His funeral and burial will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 27, 2020
